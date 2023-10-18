EDWARDSVILLE - Three Edwardsville firemen were recently promoted and took their new Oaths of Office at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Captain Robert “Bob” Morgan was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief, Lieutenant Edward Burnley was promoted to Fire Captain, and Firefighter/Paramedic Tanner Sweetman was promoted to Fire Lieutenant.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Morgan has served as Captain since 2009 and has been unofficially acting as Fire Marshal for several years - this promotion will make those duties official, he said.

Burnley started with the department in 2012 and has served as Lieutenant for just over a year, Chief Whiteford said. He added Burnley also leads the Technical Rescue activities training for the department and Madison County as a whole. Burnley’s promotion will fill Morgan’s former position as Captain.

Sweetman’s promotion fills Burnley’s former position as Lieutenant. Chief Whiteford said he’s been with the department since 2011. Sweetman conducted quality control checks on EMS reports and was also responsible for maintaining the department’s vehicles as a member of the Truck Committee.

Chief Whiteford said all three have “shown great leadership capabilities” and that he was “proud” to see them rising through the ranks.

“All three of these are going to be excellent promotions for the Fire Department,” he said. “All of them have already shown great leadership capabilities and a heart for the job, and I’m just thrilled to have these three guys moving up in the ranks, so I think this is a great thing for us.”

The three firemen then took their new Oaths of Office and were met with applause from attendees. After being sworn in, they took photos with their families and city officials.

A full recording of the Edwardsville City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on the City of Edwardsville Facebook page.

