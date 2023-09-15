ST. JACOB - Illinois State Police reported that three died in a two-vehicle accident early Friday near St. Jacob.

The crash occurred on Illinois Route 4 and U.S. Route 40 around 3:15 a.m.

Illinois State Police have been called to investigate a fatal crash on Route 4 at US Route 40. Three people are dead after a head-on collision between two vehicles.

Police said a vehicle crossed the center line and struck a car going northbound. Two women in one car died and another passenger in the second car was also pronounced deceased.

ISP says the accident is still under investigation and victim identities have not yet been released.

