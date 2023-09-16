MADISON COUNTY - The Illinois State Police District 8 announced three died in a two-vehicle accident at 3:44 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2023, on Illinois Route 4, just north of Old State Route 4 in Madison County.

Chase Bowles, a 21-year-old male from Alton, was one of the victims. Emily K. Norton, a 21-year-old female from Nixa, Mo., and Jayda N. Fulkerson, a 21-year-old female from Marine, also died in the crash in another vehicle.

Illinois State Police issued this preliminary report: "The preliminary investigation indicates the following: One unit was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 4 just north of Old State Route 4 in Madison County. Another unit was traveling northbound at the same location.

"For unknown reasons, one unit crossed the center line, causing a head-on collision with the other unit. All occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene. No further information is available at this time."

