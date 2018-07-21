Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

FIELDON - There were three crashes within a few hours in close proximity of Illinois Route 16 and Fieldon on Friday in Jersey County.

The first accident occurred near St. Mary’s Road while others were close to the initial crash.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the first accident, it was a rollover, one person was airlifted and another was transported to the hospital. The second ambulance was transporting a person from the first accident when it was involved in an accident.

Authorities said a third accident occurred later in the day but no other details were provided.

In the first accident, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was unable to report to work this morning.

The condition of the victims was not released by authorities.

More like this:

Nov 27, 2023 - Vehicle Collides With 11-Year-Old Bicyclist In Godfrey, Boy Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

2 days ago - Numerous Illinois State Police Squad Cars Struck Over Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Weekend

Nov 2, 2023 - Caution Urged In Area: Maryville Police Chief Provides Update On Serious Crash At Amberleigh/Illinois 162

6 days ago - Alton Man Charged After Hit-And-Run Death Of East Alton Pedestrian

Oct 26, 2023 - Coroner Nonn Identifies Female Victim In Two-Car Traffic Crash In Troy

 