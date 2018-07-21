FIELDON - There were three crashes within a few hours in close proximity of Illinois Route 16 and Fieldon on Friday in Jersey County.

The first accident occurred near St. Mary’s Road while others were close to the initial crash.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the first accident, it was a rollover, one person was airlifted and another was transported to the hospital. The second ambulance was transporting a person from the first accident when it was involved in an accident.

Authorities said a third accident occurred later in the day but no other details were provided.

In the first accident, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was unable to report to work this morning.

The condition of the victims was not released by authorities.

More like this: