EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE track and field athletes Brittney Gibbs, Nick Matthews and Lauren White have been named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic individuals list.

The USTFCCCA All-Academic individuals list includes track and field and cross-country athletes who excelled in both the classroom and in competition during the 2017-2018 seasons.

Gibbs, a rising senior from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, earned a grade point average of 3.95 in public health. She placed second at the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships in the women's triple jump (41 feet, 6.50 inches) and fourth in the triple jump at the OVC Indoor Championships. She qualified for the outdoor NCAA West Preliminary round in the triple jump.

A rising senior from Cisne, Illinois, Matthews earned a 4.0 GPA in kinesiology. He placed first in the hammer throw at the OVC Outdoor Championships in the men's hammer throw (203-10) and he placed second in the weight throw at the OVC Indoor Championships. Mathews owned the top hammer throw mark in the OVC, which qualified him for the NCAA West Preliminary round.

White, a senior from Edwardsville, Illinois, earned a 3.58 GPA in criminal justice. She is the two-time record holder and OVC outdoor champion in the heptathlon. Her 5,383-point total from the OVC Outdoor Championships broke her previous school record of 357 points. She also starred on the women's basketball team, earning second team All-OVC honors.

