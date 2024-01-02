JERSEYVILLE - Three individuals have been arrested on charges including drug possession, resisting a peace officer, driving on a license revoked due to prior DUIs, and more in Jersey County, according to recent court filings.

Marc A. Wock, 39, of Jerseyville, was charged with resisting a peace officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents indicate Wock committed these offenses on or about Dec. 27, 2023.

Wock was charged with resisting a peace officer after running from two officers who were attempting to handcuff him, according to court documents. Wock also allegedly had less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe in his pocket, resulting in the latter two charges.

Wock faces one Class 3 felony for meth possession and two Class A misdemeanors for resisting a peace officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents indicate he was released under the conditions of the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act and his preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Jersey County Courthouse.

Charles L. Werner, 39, of Fieldon, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle on or about Dec. 7, 2023. Court documents indicate the “controlled substance” in this case was less than 15 grams of a substance containing fentanyl/heroin.

Werner faces a Class 4 felony charge for the fentanyl/heroin charge and a misdemeanor for the needle possession charge. Court documents indicate he was released under the conditions of the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act and his preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Jersey County Courthouse.

Michael Mushat, 61, of Sioux Falls, S.D., was charged with driving on a driver’s license that had been revoked due to driving under the influence on multiple occasions. Court documents state he knowingly and unlawfully drove a 2011 maroon Ford passenger car on Highway 16 in Jersey County on or about Nov. 27, 2023, at a time when his license had been revoked.

Mushat had previously been charged with driving under the influence on the following dates and in the following counties: Dec. 6, 1991 - Montgomery County, Ala. Oct. 11, 2011 - Montgomery County, Ala. April 16, 2014 - Alabama (county not listed) Nov. 9, 2015 - South Dakota (county not listed) Oct. 11, 2018 - Minnehaha County, S.D. March 27, 2022 - Minnehaha County, S.D. March 28, 2022 - Minnehaha County, S.D. April 7, 2022 - Minnehaha County, S.D.

Mushat was charged with a Class 4 felony for driving on a revoked license. Court documents indicate he was released and issued a summons to appear in court at the Jersey County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. If he fails to appear, a warrant for his arrest may be issued.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

