EDWARDSVILLE - Three individuals have been charged with various forms of battery, including one individual additionally charged with robbery, in cities across Madison County according to recently filed court documents.

Martina L. Thomas, 42, of Madison, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. On Dec. 27, 2023, Thomas allegedly used a “deadly weapon, a knife, in that said defendant stabbed the victim about the chest and abdomen.” According to court documents, the attack caused great bodily harm to the victim, including “vital organ impairment requiring critical care.”

A petition to deny Thomas’s pretrial release describes her as the individual who was “identified as the person who repeatedly stabbed the victim, causing internal injuries.” Thomas faces two Class 2 felonies, and court documents indicate she was remanded to jail until her initial court appearance.

Joshua A. Warren, 28, of Granite City, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery by the Granite City Police Department. Court documents allege that on Dec. 27, 2023, Warren intentionally strangled the victim, a household or family member, by “wrapping a cord around” their neck and applying pressure.

Article continues after sponsor message

A petition to deny Warren’s pretrial release states the “victim reported that the defendant became angry, struck her, then wrapped a cord around her neck, strangling her.” It adds Warren “has multiple pending cases, including a sex offender registration violation, and continues to pose a danger to this victim and the community.”

Warren was charged with a Class 2 felony, and court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

Aaron D. Sherrod, 41, of Madison, Ill., was charged with one count of robbery and one count of battery on Oct. 23, 2023. Sherrod allegedly stole “a gaming ticket, valued at $400,” from someone else “by the use of force,” according to Madison County court documents. He was additionally charged with battery after reportedly striking the same victim in the nose.

Sherrod faces a Class 2 felony for robbery and a Class A misdemeanor for battery. His case was presented by the Madison Police Department, and court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: