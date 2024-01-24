EDWARDSVILLE - Three individuals from around Madison County have been charged with battery in recent weeks, according to court filings which detail several cases of battery, domestic battery, and additional charges filed.

Ashley E. Harvey, 42, homeless, was arrested by the East Alton Police Department and charged with one count of battery and one count for an offense “relating to motor vehicles,” according to court documents. On Dec. 24, 2023, Harvey allegedly caused bodily harm to a victim by biting them on the arm and possessed a vehicle that she allegedly knew was stolen.

Harvey faces a Class 2 felony for the stolen vehicle charge and a Class A misdemeanor for battery. Court documents indicate she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Kyle T. Best, 40, of Edwardsville, was charged with one count of domestic battery by the Edwardsville Police Department. According to court documents, Best knowingly caused bodily harm to a family or household member after Best “struck the victim with a chair, causing injury” on Jan. 12, 2024.

Best had previously been charged with violating an Order of Protection. Madison County court records detail an extensive criminal history for Best dating back to 2001, including several domestic battery charges, DUIs, trespassing violations, and much more.

Best faces one Class 4 felony for the domestic battery charge, which was upgraded from a Class A misdemeanor due to this being his second/subsequent offense. Court documents indicate he was ordered remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

Cassie J. Hunt, 43, of Collinsville, was charged by the Collinsville Police Department with one count of battery and one count of unlawful restraint on Jan. 16, 2024. According to court documents, Hunt “caused bodily harm to [the victim] in that said defendant bit [them] on the arm.” She also allegedly knowingly detained the same victim without legal authority.

Hunt faces a Class 4 felony for unlawful restraint and a Class A misdemeanor for battery. Court documents indicate she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

