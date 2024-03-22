EDWARDSVILLE - Three individuals were charged on the same day with the same crime - offenses related to motor vehicles - after allegedly possessing vehicles they knew were stolen. The three separate cases include two individuals charged in connection with the same vehicle.

Lisa A. Ray, 52, of Granite City, was charged with offenses related to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony. Ray allegedly possessed a 2003 Dodge Ram while “knowing the vehicle to be stolen or converted” on Feb. 15, 2024.

Camissa R. Stevenson, 43, of Cottage Hills, was also charged with offenses related to motor vehicles on Feb. 15, 2024. Stevenson allegedly had possession of a 2018 Jeep Compass with a Missouri registration number which she also reportedly knew to be stolen or converted.

Erinn R. Walton, 45, of Hillsboro, was also charged on Feb. 15, 2024 with offenses related to motor vehicles after also being found in possession of the same 2018 Jeep Compass that Stevenson was also charged with unlawfully possessing.

Ray, Stevenson, and Walton each face Class 2 felonies for their individual stolen vehicle charges. All three of their cases were presented by the Metro East Auto Theft division of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Court documents indicate that all three individuals were later released upon their signatures of Conditions of Pretrial Release Orders.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

