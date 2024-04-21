EDWARDSVILLE - Various battery charges have been filed against three individuals in Madison County, including one case which resulted in serious bodily injury to the victim.

Christopher A. Keidel, 36, of Hartford, Ill., was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery on April 3, 2024. Keidel allegedly caused great bodily harm to a household or family member after striking them with his closed fists and feet, causing the victim to suffer “multiple fractured ribs and a punctured lung,” according to court documents.

Keidel was additionally charged for domestic battery against the same victim; he had previously been convicted of domestic battery on three separate occasions - in 2007 and 2013 in Madison County, and in 2010 in Macoupin County. He faces a Class 2 and Class 3 felony in his latest case from the Alton Police Department and was remanded to jail to be held until his initial court appearance.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tommy F. Campbell, 55, of Granite City, was charged with his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery on April 8, 2024. Campbell allegedly struck a family or household member “about the head and face with his hands.”

Campbell had previously been convicted of domestic battery in Madison County and faces a Class 4 felony in his latest case, which was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Michael S. Butler, 39, of Wood River, was charged with two counts of domestic battery, both filed as second/subsequent offenses following a previous Domestic Battery conviction in 2016 in Madison County. In this latest case, Butler allegedly struck a household or family member in the face and head with a closed fist.

The Wood River Police Department presented the latest domestic battery case against Butler, who faces two Class 4 felonies and was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: