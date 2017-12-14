HARDIN - Calhoun’s girls basketball team hosted Illinois School for the Deaf and recorded an 85-20 win Wednesday night with three players each hitting 13 points at Hardin.

Emily McBride, Sydney Baalman and Sophie Lorton all scored 13 points for the Warriors. Junie Zirkelbach had 9 points, Colleen Schumann had 8 points and Hope Wilschetz had 7 points. Emily Baalman and Ashleigh Presley had 5 points apiece and Elly Pohlman, Emily Flowers and Emma Godar all scored 4 points.

Calhoun improves to 5-4 overall and 2-0 in the WIVC. On Thursday, the Warriors travel to Triopia for another contest.

Article continues after sponsor message

Calhoun led 26-6 at the end of one, 50-14 at the half and outscored ISD 17-4 in the third quarter and finished with 18 point to ISD’s 2 in the final period.

Calhoun 26 24 17 18 - 85

ISD 6 8 4 2 - 20

Calhoun (5-4, 2-0) - Emily McBride 13, Sydney Baalman 13, Sophie Lorton 13, Junie Zirkelbach 9, Colleen Schumann 8, Hope Wilschetz 7, Emily Baalman 5, Ashleigh Presley 5, Elly Pohlman 4, Emily Clowers 4, Emma Godar 4

ISD - Clayburn 9, Tate 6, Gomez 3, Coyanck 2

More like this: