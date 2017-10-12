EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township will present its popular Touch-a-Truck event for the fourth time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Edwardsville Township Park at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.



This free community event gives area families and children the opportunity to explore and learn about the various vehicles that they see every day and some that are rarely accessible.

“Last year, we had 3,000 people and I think we doubled that number for the truck event for 2016,” Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles said. “We had people as far away as Kansas City who came. It is a huge event.”

Last year, the event hosted more than 30 vehicles of various purposes (fire trucks, farm equipment, utility, transit bus) and welcomed more than 8,000 guests.

"Come join us and make this event a growing community tradition," Miles said.



