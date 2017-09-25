EDWARDSVILLE - The fourth annual Edwardsville Art Fair was busy from Friday to Sunday at City Park with exhibits, face painting, entertainment, food and much more.

Edwardsville Arts Center Manager Carolyn Tidball said that with over 100 artists the event has nearly doubled since the first year.

"We had artists come from all across the country, as far as Oregon," she said.

The weekend included an abundance of kids art and activities. The Create It and Take It activity tent was extremely popular through the weekend. On Saturday, the Suzuki strings group provided an entertaining showcase of their talents on the City Park stage. The Saturday art classes for children were very popular. Overall, thousands once again visited the park to share in the love of art.

