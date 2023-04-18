GRANITE CITY - Collinsville had two winners on Friday as K.J. Thorps-Watt won the high jump and Trey Peterson won the 1,600 meters, while Alton's Samuel Elliott-Barnes took the 100 meters as some of the highlights of the Granite City Invitational track meet, ran Friday at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field in Granite.



Ft. Zumwalt West of St. Charles County, Mo., won the team title with 133 points, edging out the Kahoks, who were second with 130 points, the Redbirds were third with 109 points, Madison came in fourth with 76 points, in fifth place was Jacksonville with 59 points, the host Warriors came in sixth with 54.5 points, Highland was seventh with 49.5 points, eighth place went to Belleville West with 41 points, Springfield Southeast was ninth with 36 points and Jersey rounded out the top ten with 32 points. Maryville Christian was 11th with 11 points and Belleville East was 12th with four points.

Elliott-Barnes took the 100 meters with a time of 11.37 seconds, while Maryville's Kai King was seventh at 11.93 seconds and Granite's Josh Davis came in at 11.95 seconds. Also finishing in the top ten was Jersey's Casey Borkowski, who also had a time of 11.95 seconds. In the 200 meters, DeByron Boyd of Madison won with a time of 22.54 seconds, with Elliott-Barnes second at 22,82 seconds, Shawn Rodgers of Granite was sixth at 23.41 seconds and teammate Amari Rodgers-Parrot was seventh at 23.53 and Borkowski came in 10th at 23.63 seconds. In the 400 meters, Jalek Nelson of Collinsville and Alex Kennedy of Madison finished in a dead heat for first, both running 52.04 seconds, but Nelson declared the winner with a time of 52.033 seconds to Kennedy's 52.038 seconds. Ja'Quiveon Whitfield of Alton was third at 52.48 seconds, Cole Basden of Highland was sixth at 53.93 seconds, the Kahoks' Jeremiah Yarbough was seventh at 54.29 seconds and Highland's Hunter Fridley was ninth at 54.82 seconds. The 800 meters went to the Jaguars' Jaxon Copeland at 1:57.96, with Collinsville's Andrew Gonski was third at 2:03.68, teammate Brian Castro came in fourth at 2:03.76, James Gilihan of the Lions was sixth at 2:07.01, Alton's Noah Galivan came in seventh at 2:07.24, Daniel Wilson of the Warriors was ninth at 2:09,88 and Maryville's Noah Jacob was 10th at 2:12.98.

Peterson took the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:35.13, with Ethan Smith of Highland second at 4:53.49, the Redbirds' Christian Kotazmanis was third at 4:53.91, Logan Wade of the Panthers came in sixth at 5:01.04, Braden Wakeley of the Bulldogs was eighth at 5:02.74, ninth place went to Alton's Alex Macias at 5:04.54 and Gilihan came in 10th at 5:07.25. Avery Brock of Highland won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:40.08, with teammate Christian Knobloch coming in fourth at 11:06.11, Kris Turnbaugh of Jersey was sixth at 12:09.56. Hank McClaine of the Redbirds came in eighth at 12:33.06 and teammate Isaiah Ouechani was ninth at 12:42.46.

In the hurdles races, the 110 meters was won by Rodgers-Parrot at 16.18 seconds, with Alton's Simon McClaine second at 16.21 seconds, Talin Nabors of the Kahoks was third at 16.29 seconds, teammate Adam Frazier came in eighth at 18.34 seconds and the Redbirds' Charles McAfoos was 10th at 18.99 seconds. The 300 meters was won by McClaine at 40,86 seconds, with Rodger-Parrot third at 43.88 seconds, McAfoos came in fifth at 44.07 seconds, Nabors was sixth at 44.55 seconds, Maryville's Jared Ury was seventh at 45.83 seconds and Gabe Schwarz of Highland was 10th at 47.18.

In the relay races, Madison won the 4x100 meters with a time of 43.02 seconds, with Alton second at 43.40 seconds, Granite City was fifth at 45.11 seconds, Jersey placed sixth at 45.36 seconds, Highland was eight at 45.45 seconds and Maryville finished 10th at 46.28 seconds. The winners in the 4x200 meters was Madison at 1:30.57, with Alton second at 1:31.71, Jersey coming in fourth at 1:35.07, Collinsville was sixth at 1:35.57, Granite came in eighth at 1:36.21 and Highland was 10th at 1:39.10. In the 4x400 meters, Alton won with a time of 3:31.58, with Collinsville third at 3:33.30, Granite City sixth at 3:45.95, Highland came in seventh at 3:46.78 and Maryville was ninth at 3:58.89. The Jaguars won the 4x800 meters with a time of 8:28.93, with the Redbirds second at 8:41.15 and the Bulldogs third at 8:44.47.

In the field events. Thorps-Watt and Ernest Davenport III of Madison both cleared 1.93 meters to tie for first, with Thorps-Watt winning on the fewest misses rule, Isaiah Ford of Granite was third, going over at 1.83 meters, John Story of Highland and Antonio Dean of the Warriors tied for fourth at 1.77 meters, Kai King tied with the Kahoks' A.J. Mayne, Kyler Land of Ft. Zumwalt West, Darius Armstrong of Jacksonville and Cade King of the Lions for sixth, all going over at 1.67 meters, with Kai King awarded sixth on the fewest misses rule, with Mayne seventh and Cade King 10th. The results of the pole vault saw Ayden Gratzi of Collinsville winning the event by going over at 3.65 meters, with Jersey's Brendan Schultz second at 3.35 meters, Ben Stallings of Collinsville fifth at 2.74 meters and Clint Deist of the Panthers sixth at 2.59 meters.

Kyle Harris of Ft. Zumwalt West won the long jump, going 6,05 meters, with Collinsville's Dylan Brown second at 5;95 meters, Thorps-Watt was fourth with a distance of 5.79 meters, Elliott-Barnes was seventh at 5,65 meters and Landon Jones of Jersey was ninth at 5,56 meters. Kameron Trammel of the Trojans won the triple jump with a leap of 12.97 meters, with Ford placing fourth at 11.74 meters, teammate Logan Webb was fifth at 11.49 meters, the Kahoks' Eric Stuber came in sixth at 10.99 meters and Cole Parsons of Highland was eighth at 10.77 meters.

The shot put was won by Ryan McCombs of Jacksonville with a distance of 13.98 meters, while Devin Habermehl of Collinsville was second at 13.86 meters, third place went to Alton's Christian Hardin at 13.53 meters, Jonathan Sewell of the Kahoks came in fourth at 13.44 meters, Sean Steinacher of the Panthers was fifth with a toss of 12.50 meters, Jayden Moore of the Warriors was sixth at 12.25 meters and Josh Coulby of the Lions was 10th at 11.05 meters. The discus throw was won by Sewell, who had a toss of 47.37 meters, with Habermehl second at 40.08 meters, Hardin was third at 39.94 meters, Coulby came in eighth with a throw of 34.77 and Steinacher was ninth at 33.07 meters.

