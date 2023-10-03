WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High junior Isaac Thornton is quite an athlete for his school. Thornton has become a star of the football team as an offensive and defensive lineman. Thornton is also a straight-A student for East Alton-Wood River.

During his freshman year, Thornton played golf for the Oilers boys squad.

Thornton said he would like to thank Garry Herron and Kraig Daniels for giving him a chance and transforming him into the athlete he has become.

The Oilers junior is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of Month for East Alton-Wood River High.

He feels his best attributes are his hard work and being an example to his teammates, as well as his good grades.

"This will be my second year playing football," he said. "I love the team I’m a part of, watching myself as well as my friends grow to be good players and people is very rewarding. Football has taught me how to fight through tough situations and how to be selfless."

Thornton is also involved in the RiverBend Growth Association Youth Committee and Student Council, and plans on being in Spirit Club and hopefully National Honor Society.

For his future, he said he is not dead set, but he’d like to be either a teacher or a veterinarian.

"I’ve been able to keep all A’s throughout high school with all honors," he said. "I’m planning on wrestling this year and possibly track."

Thornton said he moved to Wood River in eighth grade and it’s been the best thing to happen to him.

"I'm very grateful for everything," he said.

Congrats to Thornton for his recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

