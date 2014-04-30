St. Louis, MO., April 30, 2014… Living up to its billing as a ‘Fair Like Never Before,’ officials at Fair Saint Louis announced today that country duo Thompson Square, pop divas En Vogue and rock legends the Ozark Mountain Daredevils have been added to the lineup for the Fourth of July celebration in Forest Park July 3, 4 and 5.

Julia Mize, vice president of experiential marketing for Anheuser-Busch, the fair’s presenting sponsor , announced the new acts at a press conference as part of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission’s “Be a Tourist in Your Own Town” event at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis.

“Anheuser-Busch is proud to join many great organizations in supporting Fair Saint Louis,” said Mize. “It’s truly going to be a Fair like never before and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

Thompson Square, En Vogue and the Ozark Mountain Daredevils will join an existing lineup that includes The Band Perry, Bonnie Raitt, The Fray, Matt Nathanson, Gavin DeGraw, Mary Lambert, Musiq Soulchild, Capital Cities and The Neighbourhood.

In Fair Saint Louis tradition, the celebrations will wrap up each night with dazzling fireworks displays sponsored by Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Edward Jones. This year’s custom fireworks shows will be tailored to the Forest Park venue, delivering a unique experience for fairgoers. Throughout each day of the Fair, families will also want to be sure to visit the Ameren/Purina Family Festival Zone, which will provide an array of free, hands-on activities for all ages.

The expanding schedule for Fair Saint Louis is shaping up as follows:

Thursday, July 3, beginning at 5 p.m.

Fair Saint Louis Opens with Presentation of Colors by a Color Guard from one of the Commands at Scott Air Force Base and a performance by the USAF Band of Mid-America’s Hot Brass Band as part of the Post Foods Parade Town experience

Performance by Smash Band

Performance by Thompson Square

Performance by The Band Perry

Fireworks

Friday, July 4, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

World Record attempts sponsored by Post Foods

132 nd annual Veiled Prophet Parade steps off at 10 a.m.

annual Veiled Prophet Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Fair Saint Louis kicks-off at noon

Performances by the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Mary Lambert, Gavin DeGraw and Matt Nathanson, leading up to Bonnie Raitt

Fireworks

Saturday, July 5, beginning at 7 a.m.

Schnucks Freedom 4 Miler & Family Fun Run, in conjunction with the St. Louis Sports Commission

Fair Saint Louis kicks off at noon

Performances by En Vogue, Musiq Soulchild, Capital Cities and The Neighbourhood

Webster University’s Salute to the Troops

Performance by The Fray

Fireworks

“Thanks to the generous support of presenting sponsor Anheuser-Busch, platinum sponsors Edward Jones, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Mercy and Nestle Purina , and a host of other sponsors, all of these amazing performances will be presented to the community for free ,” noted Lori Thaman, executive director of the Fair St. Louis Foundation. “While it might be hard to imagine that we could pack any more fun into the three day celebration, we are working on some other exciting new programming elements that will be announced in the coming weeks as we put the finishing touches on America’s Biggest Birthday Party.”

Wednesday’s announcement also included the news that an air show will not be part of the lineup for 2014 due to timing considerations related to relocating the Fair.

For the latest news and information on Fair Saint Louis, fairgoers are encouraged to visit www.fairsaintlouis.org.

About the Fair Saint Louis Foundation

The Fair St. Louis Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, operates the Fair each year and the Celebrate St. Louis Summer Concerts, and has donated numerous gifts to the St. Louis Community in conjunction with these events. Over the years, the foundation has contributed to the lighting of the Eads Bridge, the Mississippi River Overlook and the mile-long Riverfront Promenade, and was a partner in providing the Grand Staircases beneath the Arch as part of the National Park System.

