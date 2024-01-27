ST. LOUIS – United Way of Greater St. Louis recently named Roman Wuller as their new board chair, succeeding Keith Williamson. (Please see attached headshot of Wuller). In this role, Wuller will be responsible for leading United Way’s Board of Directors and overseeing governance and policy setting, with a focus on mission, vision, and strategic direction. “United Way is thrilled to have Roman serving in this capacity. Thompson Coburn has been one of United Way’s biggest supporters for years, and we are excited to have one of their very best lead our Board of Directors,” said Michelle Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Our aim is to continue uniting community-impact strategies by introducing shared initiatives across the nonprofit and for-profit sectors to improve outcomes. Roman’s leadership will help to ensure we remain focused in this direction.”Wuller serves as chair of Thompson Coburn and is a litigator who represents major corporations in high-stakes litigation in venues across the country. Thompson Coburn has been a partner of United Way since 1972 and has raised over $10 million for them since their partnership began.

Wuller has been a part of the firm’s management for more than 15 years. Before taking the role of chair in 2020, he led Thompson Coburn’s 190-attorney litigation department. Since 2012, he has served on the firm’s seven-member executive committee. He was the founding chair of Thompson Coburn’s Diversity Committee and has mentored and coached associates for decades. Additionally, throughout his career, he has been recognized by organizations including Chambers & Partners, Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, and others as a top litigator.

“I am honored to serve as Board Chair for an organization like United Way that has been making a tremendous impact in the community for over a century,” said Wuller. “I truly believe in the important role United Way plays in uplifting our neighbors and at Thompson Coburn, we are confident in United Way’s efficiency and effectiveness to help people live their best possible lives.”

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis unites people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities across a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. United Way's impact on the community includes equipping over 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources, operating the largest Volunteer Center in the region, and connecting local neighbors to providers of services through its 211 Helpline. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit? www.HelpingPeople.org .????????

