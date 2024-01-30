EDWARDSVILLE - Luke Thomlinson and Konnor Goclan both scored twice as Edwardsville's hockey team concluded its successful return to the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association with a dominant 10-1 Senior Night win over Collinsville Monday night at the RP Lumber Center.

The Tigers scored the game's first four goals in the opening period and didn't look back in ending its regular season with a 23-1 record, first place in the Class 2A division, and the top seed in the division's playoff, which is scheduled to start next week.

It didn't take the Tigers long to get on the board, as Thomlinson scored right after two minutes, his team-record 52nd of the season, also being the first Edwardsville player to score 50 goals in a year.

Edwardsville made it 2-0 shortly after on a goal by Dylan Jochimstahler. Thomlinson scored again shortly after, followed by Reed Wolfe, whose backhander got past the Collinsville goalie into the net, to make it 4-0 after the first period.

The Kahoks scored the opening goal of the second period, as Glennon Bennett put the puck into the net on a tip in front, his eighth of the season, to make it 4-1.

The Tigers got that goal back almost immediately, as Lukowski slid a puck past the Collinsville goalie into the net, his seventh of the season, making it 5-1.

Article continues after sponsor message

Later in the second period, Perham boomed a shot from inside the point that went into the net for his sixth of the year, making the score 6-1 after the second period.

In the third, Bramstedt scored his 27th goal of the season early on to make the score 7-1, with Goclan scoring his first of the night shortly after to make it 8-1.

A shorthanded goal by Cook made the score 9-1, triggering the MVCHA running clock rule, with afterward, Goclan ending the scoring with his second of the game, and 28th of the season to make the final 10-1.

The Tigers finish their regular season 23-1 while the Kahoks are now 3-19-1, with Collinsville ending their regular season with their annual Senior Night game at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon against St. John Vianney Catholic Tuesday, the final night of the MVCHA regular season, at 7:30 p.m.

The playoffs are set to begin next week, with the entire schedule to be announced. The league's All-Star games are set for Thursday night (Feb. 1) with the Class 1A game at the East Alton Ice Arena starting at 7:30 p.m. and the Class 2A game at RP Lumber Center,starting at 7 p.m.

The junior varsity game is set for the McKendree Rec-Plex on Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

More like this: