Thomas William Allred Sr.
October 25, 2017 4:58 PM November 1, 2017 10:22 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Thomas William Allred Sr.
Years of Service: 1970-1972
War: Vietnam Conflict
Message: Dad was a Radioman during the Vietnam era and served at communications station on Guam. He coordinated communications to and from our military members overseas. He currently resides in Alton, retired but still doing weddings and photograph.