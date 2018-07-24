SPRINGFIELD – Hot off his blockbuster performance with Kenney Chesney at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, the Illinois State Fair is proud to announce two-time Academy of Country Music award winner Thomas Rhett will perform at the 2018 Illinois State Fair on Thursday, August 16th. The long-awaited addition of this Grammy nominated county superstar completes the Illinois State Fair Grandstand concert series for 2018.

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett’s latest album, is the first country album of 2017 to climb to the top spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, according to Rolling Stone magazine. It’s a stat that Rhett says backs-up his belief that this is an album that appeals to everyone from Millennials to Baby Boomers. Hits such as, “Marry Me,” “Unforgettable,” and the album’s title track, “Life Changes” are sure to appeal to fans of FM radio and Spotify playlists.

Since scoring his first hit, “It Goes Like This,” in 2013, Thomas Rhett has continued an upward path to county music stardom. Though he sings country music, his influences range from pop, R&B, soul, and rock. These influences can be heard throughout the album from “Sixteen” to “Craving You” with Maren Morris.

Rhett is also an accomplished songwriter. In addition to writing for his own albums, Rhett co-wrote songs with Danielle Bradbery – who will be the opening act for Rhett’s Thursday, August 16th concert in Springfield. In fact, the two have a duet, “Playing with Fire,” which is featured on Rhett’s album Tangled Up.

Danielle Bradbery won the The Voice five years ago at just 16 years old and since then has had a wealth of success. Bradbery first met Thomas Rhett while touring with Brett Eldredge on the Suits & Boots Tour in 2015. After more than four years, she is releasing new music, much to fans delight. Her new album I Don’t Believe We’ve Met includes hits “Sway” and “Worth It”.

Tickets to see Thomas Rhett and Danielle Bradbery at the Illinois State Fair will go on sale on Monday, July 23rd via Ticketmaster.com and the Illinois State Fair box office.

Below is a recap of the 2018 Illinois State Fair Grandstand Concert Series. Ticket prices are as follows:

Friday, August 10: Boy George and Culture Club with Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

Tier 3 - $22 / Tier 2 - $27 / Tier 1 - $32 / Track - $32 / VIP - $42

Saturday, August 11: Halestorm & Mastodon with New Year’s Day

Tier 3 - $28 / Tier 2 - $33 / Tier 1 - $38 / Track - $38 / VIP - $48

Sunday, August 12: Foreigner with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Track - $35 / VIP - $45

Article continues after sponsor message

Monday, August 13: Dueling Pianos International

Free Concert

Tuesday, August 14: Luke Combs with Ashley McBryde

Tier 3 - $12 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 1 - $22 / Track - $22 / VIP - $32

Wednesday, August 15: 311 & The Offspring with Gym Class Heroes

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $39 / Tier 1 - $44 / Track - $44 / VIP - $54

Thursday, August 16: Thomas Rhett with Danielle Bradbery

Tier 3 - $42 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $52 / Track - $52 / VIP - $64

Friday, August 17: Brett Eldredge with Devin Dawson

Tier 3 - $29 / Tier 2 - $34 / Tier 1 - $39 / Track - $39 / VIP - $49

Saturday, August 18: Flo Rida & Ludacris with Childish Major

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / Track - $37 / VIP - $47

Sunday, August 19: Brantley Gilbert with Muscadine Bloodline

Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Track - $45 / VIP - $55

Time is also running out to take advantage of the latest Illinois State Fair savings plan. Tickets to the Illinois State Fair Stage Side Parties will give ticketholders free parking for the night of their concert. Stage Side Party tickets cost an additional $30 and provide fairgoers access to an exclusive pre-show party that includes a food provided by the Illinois Pork Producers Association, entertainment, giveaways and early entry into the concert. These tickets must be purchased prior to July 31st. The Stage Side Party is only available to those who have purchased a concert ticket to attend that night’s concert – BOTH concert & party ticket will be required to enter the party tent. These tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster once tickets go on-sale.

Mark your calendars for the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9th – 19th, in Springfield, IL.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More like this: