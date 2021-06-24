SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - The Alton River Dragons were held to three hits while Johnathon Thomas' solo homer in the fifth helped give the Danville Dans a 2-0 Prospect League baseball win over the River Dragons Tuesday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The Dans pounded out eight hits in scoring single runs in both the first and fifth innings for the game's only runs, while Danville pitchers Patrick Dunn and Kade Snell kept Alton off-balance, with Dunn striking out seven while walking three in six innings pitched and Snell fanning three while walking two in the final three innings.

Harry Padden, Mike Hampton from Alton and Jake Rivers had the only hits on the night for the River Dragons, while Adam Stilts from Alton threw five innings, allowing Danville's two runs on seven hits, walking none and no strikeouts. Parker Johnson pitched two innings, allowing only one hit and walking two, Geoff Withers from Civic Memorial pitched the eighth, not allowing a hit while walking one and CM's Brandon Hampton threw the ninth, walking two while not allowing a hit.

The River Dragons are now 10-14 on the year and host the Clinton, Ia., LumberKings on Thursday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field in the first of a two-game series, with the first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. The second game of the set will be played on Friday, with the start time again at 6:35 p.m., then the River Dragons play at the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots at CarShield Field, with a start time of 6:35 p.m., then return home to play the Quincy Gems in a 4:35 p.m. start.

