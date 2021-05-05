ST. LOUIS – With local forecasts calling for rain on Saturday and Sunday and cool temperatures, World Wide Technology Raceway has postponed this weekend’s Mother Road Rendezvous nostalgia event due to weather. The Mother Road Rendezvous show activities (car show, pin-up girl contest, bands and Tin Can Alley vintage campers) will be held from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, in conjunction with Street Car Super Nationals.

The Nostalgia Drag Racing League vintage drags will take place Friday, May 21 (qualifying) and Saturday, May 22 (eliminations) in conjunction with an existing event. The Victory Nostalgia Super Stocks and other feature vehicles will run in conjunction with the Street Car Super Nationals on Saturday, July 10, at 5 p.m.

Fans who purchased advance tickets may use them on either Saturday, July 10 (Street Car Super Nationals) or Saturday, August 14 (Summer Speed Spectacular). Participants who are pre-registered for the car show or pin-up girl contest will not have to pre-register again.

WWTR is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

