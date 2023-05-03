ALTON - This weekend, two big events are coming to Mac’s Downtown in Alton; Friday, May 5th is the Cinco de Mayo Block Party starting at 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 6th is the Kentucky Derby Block Party starting with breakfast at 8 a.m., race around 5:30 p.m.

Both events will feature live music and alcoholic beverages from a Michelob Ultra “Ultra Build-A-Bar,” a giant portable bar that will be in the street on both days.

Mac’s Downtown Owner Rob Lenhardt said this is the first year Mac’s is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration, and the event will feature walking tacos.

“It’s actually the first year we’ve done something like this, trying to expand on the Derby weekend,” Lenhardt said. “Cinco de Mayo always falls the day before, so we’re trying to utilize that and give people a little different way to go about it - live music and walking tacos instead of chips and salsa.”

For Friday’s Cinco de Mayo party, the live music lineup includes HOOKiE,the Glendale Riders, and Lady Luck with performances starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Channel 3 will perform at 1:30 p.m. and Silver Bullet STL will perform either at 6 p.m. or directly after the derby race.

“The Kentucky Derby is the biggest horse race of the year,” Lenhardt said. “It’s a way for people to dress up and do something different and fun with the hats and the getups - it’s one of America’s pastimes.”

Lenhardt said the derby event “grows every year” since it began at Mac’s about 15 years ago and usually features several “repeat customers” who visit from out of town and even book hotel rooms for the weekend.

Mac’s Downtown is located at 315 Belle St. in Alton. Visit their website or Facebook page to find out more.

