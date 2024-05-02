ALTON - Camaro Jackson, a St. Louis-based wrestler of seven years, joins a talented lineup of wrestlers in Alton this weekend for Pro Wrestling Epic’s (PWE) “Hotdogs and Handshakes III” event. A variety of matches await attendees on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Franklin Lodge No. 25 A.F.&A.M. at 1513 Washington Ave. in Alton.

Jackson will go head-to-head against Deimos in the Main Event Match. A variety of matches will lead up to the Main Event, including a match with Riley Knocks and Teal Piper facing off against Arie Alexander and “The Marionette” Noel. More details about the wrestlers and each match are available on the PWE Facebook page.



General Admission tickets are still available for $15 each at this link or by calling 618-806-4656. Doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by belltime at 6:30 p.m.

Jackson said on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com that PWE has a “loaded roster with unlimited potential.” While he waits for the Main Event on Saturday, he’s especially looking forward to sitting back and watching the tag-team matches, which he expects to be “chaotic,” “brutal,” and “violent.”

Going into the matchup against Deimos, Jackson said he’s done his research and feels prepared.

“I’m excited, man. I did some research on the guy, and that’s a jacked guy,” he said of Deimos. “Just learning who my opponents are and doing my research and figuring out, ‘Okay, how do I beat this individual?’”

Jackson described Deimos as an “older guy” who’s in “phenomenal” shape, so he expects some competition and has been training hard for the “epic match” on Saturday. Beyond the Main Event Match, he has ambitious goals for the future of his wrestling career.

“I’m chasing gold, and I plan on being a champion there very soon. When that will be, [I’m] not sure,” he said. “I’m willing to earn my spot, willing to work my way up, so that’s my end game.”

To learn more about Hotdogs and Handshakes III, Pro Wrestling Epic, and more, see the PWE Facebook page, the event page on Facebook, or check out the full interview with Jackson at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

