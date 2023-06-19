BRIGHTON - On Friday and Saturday, the Village of Brighton celebrated its history at the 117th Betsey Ann Picnic with carnival rides and games, food and craft vendors and Brighton’s famous Burgoo soup.

The Picnic opened on Friday night at Betsey Ann Park.

Little Egypt Shows & Carnival provided carnival rides and games from 5–11 p.m.

Bingo was held throughout Friday evening. Players competed for the chance to win attendant prizes. Several local vendors also had booths to exhibit their products, including potted plants, woodworking projects, steel crafts, embroidered hats and more.

The food opened at noon on Saturday. The Burgoo soup team cooked 650–700 gallons of soup and there were plenty of desserts and “tasty taters” are on the menu, as well as chicken and pork dinners.

Other carnival food staples, like funnel cakes and snow cones, were available. The Brighton Athletic Association had he popular lemon shake-up stand, where you were able to get a lemon shake-up for $3 and proceeds go to the Association.

Of course, there was great fried food available and fried right there on the premises. While it’s known as the Fish Stand, this popular booth sold hamburgers, hotdogs and more in addition to white fish, river fish and catfish.

For adults 21 and older, the Beer Garden served up drinks and music from local bands. Outlaw Opry played from 7–11 p.m. on Friday, and Agent 99 took the stage on Saturday night.

