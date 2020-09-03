SPRINGFIELD – As we head into the final big weekend of summer, the Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that drunk and drugged driving is literally a matter of life or death. To make our roads safer and save lives, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to arrest impaired drivers during the Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other impairing substance is a serious crime with sobering consequences,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “It creates a life or death situation for both the driver and everyone else on our roads. This Labor Day and every day, make the responsible choice to drive sober.”

Since the Labor Day enforcement campaign began Aug. 20, ISP and local law enforcement across the state have conducted hundreds of additional patrols looking to remove impaired drivers from Illinois roads and ensure everyone is buckled up. Law enforcement is doubling down on these efforts heading into the holiday weekend.

“The ISP would like to urge motorists to celebrate responsibly and make safety their No. 1 priority while traveling this Labor Day weekend,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “Voluntary compliance is our goal but there will be additional troopers out on the road focusing their attention on impaired driving, seat belt safety and all traffic violations in order to help reduce fatalities and injuries.”

The traffic safety effort coincides with IDOT’s “Life or Death” radio, digital and TV campaign that reminds motorists of the consequences of impaired driving. Visit www.LifeorDeathIllinois.com for more information.

The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” programs are funded with federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT.

