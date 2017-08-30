ALTON - Illinois Representative Dan Beiser (D-Alton) will not seek reelection when his term ends in the middle of January 2019.

This development means neither longtime area representative will have another term in the Illinois General Assembly, because Illinois Senator William Haine (D-Alton) has also decided to not seek reelection. Beiser said the two decisions are not related, nor did the two discuss their decisions before making them. Beiser said his decision was due to wanting to enjoy retirement with his wife. He said he has been feeling inclinations not to seek another term since early March.

"I started as a state representative on Dec. 8, 2004," he said. "I told our local and state Democratic officials in March I had a strong inclination not to run. After a lot of long thought through May, and my wife retiring in March, I spoke about it a bit with here, and decided I have had a good run of it."

Article continues after sponsor message

Between working in the parks department, local and state government and being a teacher, Beiser has been fully-employed since 1977. He said he was thankful to still have his health, and for his wife to have her health, and wanted to enjoy a period of blissful retirement with her before risking their health declining.

"I think it is time to call it a career," he said. "My mom died at 53, and my father became ill with throat cancer at 66. His quality of life greatly declined after that. We had friends with health problems that are our age, and I don't want to take for granted my health will be there when I'm 63, 64 and 65. I don't want to take that chance, and I would like to enjoy my retirement period with my wife."

Beiser described his time as state representative as an "honor and a privilege."

During his time in the Illinois General Assembly, Beiser said he has helped pass legislation, which will have a lasting impact on the Riverbend area, including the expansion of Conoco Philips during his first years as a state legislator, the completion of I-255 during his time serving as the head of the state's transportation committee and working with Haine to work on the levee fix.

Following his last term, Beiser said he will enjoy retirement with his wife.

More like this: