ALTON - A group of 35 dancers from Principia College, Principia Upper School, and Jennifer Bishop School of Dance and PAC performed together Saturday prior to the Alton Halloween Parade and combined for a Space Jam-themed flash mob dance. The dance took place on Broadway between Langdon and George Street in front of Bluff City Grill on Saturday night.

Choreography for the hip-hop flash mob was done by Houston native, Joel Aguilera this year as part of a dance residency for Principia College. Joel taught master classes at Principia Upper School and Jennifer Bishop School of Dance as well.

Flash mob coordinator, Principia College Assistant Professor of Dance Erin Lane said she was really excited about the flash mob this year, especially since the parade didn’t happen last year due to the COVID Pandemic.

"Joel’s choreography is so joyful and it’s always an honor for Principia Dance to work with the community and be a part of the parade in this special way," Lane said. "I’m so grateful to all the dancers (and their families), collaborators, local businesses, Alton Police, and parade coordinators for supporting us! I hope that those who got to see it enjoyed the dance!”

