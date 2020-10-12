EDWARDSVILLE - It's amazing the difference an inspiring 13-year-old girl can make with a charitable cause when she puts her mind to it. Last week, Edwardsville's Maddie Bash did exactly that, raising nearly $7,000 for Happy Hooves Equine Rescue in Edwardsville.

Happy Hooves is $60,000 under budget this year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and young Maddie decided to do something about it. She has been a volunteer at Happy Hooves for three years and loves the horses.

Maddie came up with the idea to have a virtual Save a Horse Sing-A-Long and the event was held Monday, Oct. 5. For the entertainment, Maddie contacted Mike Sonderegger a man who has become a well-known area humanitarian for his work with his band "The Love Your Neighbor Project" and as music director for Metro Community Church.

Jeff Bash, Maddie's dad said the night was a huge success, and donations continue to come in. The virtual event has been viewed over 2,700 times and was a perfect family event, he said.

"The backdrop of the horses, a perfect fall night, children introducing horses in need, and Mike’s great choice of songs really created a special event," Jeff Bash said. "If people wish to continue to build upon the success of the event and help Happy Hooves, they can still donate at Happyhoovesequine.org."

Maddie Bash said she could not have imagined a more perfect evening.

"I was simply blown away by everyone’s generosity and support!" she said. "I’m still shocked that we were able to raise nearly $7,000 for the horses and I’m so incredibly thankful for everyone helping to make the night such a success."

Jeff Bash said it was awesome to bring an online audience into the world of Happy Hooves and raise awareness about the needs of a local neighbor and its horses who need our help.

"It was also great performing amongst the backdrop of the horses and beauty of the farm," he said.

"Maddie Bash should be proud of what she put together as a 13-year-old."

