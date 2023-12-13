Third-Generation SIUE Alum Sara Colvin Leads University Fundraising Efforts in New Role
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE - Sara Colvin is the new Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Interim Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation. Colvin replaces Seth Walker, former vice chancellor for advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation, who recently stepped down to accept a new role in his home state of Georgia. Colvin, who previously worked on major gift campaigns for both the School of Business and John Martinson Honors Program, plans “to ensure continuity and positive momentum for the SIUE Foundation.”
“My dedication to fostering positive relationships and adeptly navigating complex challenges positions me as a valuable asset in advancing the mission and goals of SIUE,” said Colvin. “We will actively engage with students, faculty, and staff to understand their needs and concerns. I am enthusiastic about contributing to the university's continued success within advancement and alumni relations teams.”
Colvin herself is a third-generation SIUE graduate. She holds bachelor’s (‘98) and master's (‘05) degrees in speech communication.
"My grandmother Sarah Rogers was in the very first class to receive an Education Specialist Degree in School Counseling in the School of Education in 1969. She also graduated from Shurtleff College years before which later became our School of Dental Medicine campus.”
Colvin’s mother, Vicki Stroud, attended School of Business as a non-traditional student, with her young daughter, Sara, in tow. “I grew up on campus on the weekends when I was in elementary school through high school supporting my mom as she pursued a Business degree going to night and weekend classes for seven and a half years before earning her degree,” recalled Colvin. “I had the privilege to watch SIUE grow as I grew up too, then enroll at SIUE just one year after my mom graduated in 1994.”
For the past three years, SIUE alumni donations make up 40% of University gifts. The SIUE Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that manages all gifts given to SIUE as well as coordinates and implements campus fundraising efforts.
Colvin began her career at SIUE in 2013 as Director of Development for the School of Business. Colvin’s previous role was Senior Director of Development, School of Business, John Martinson Honors Program and Major Gift Team Lead.
More like this: