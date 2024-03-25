WOOD RIVER - Wood River residents have organized a National Day of Prayer event for Thursday, May 2, 2024, at the Wood River Roundhouse.

Debbie Ward, one of the Day of Prayer organizers, said this is the third year to have this service in the whole Riverbend community and that the event is very powerful for the entire region.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We will have music, prayers led by community leaders, as well as a historical character giving a famous speech," she said.

Ward said the last two years, it has been wonderful to see the surrounding communities of the Riverbend, coming together "in prayer for our great nation."

Anyone with questions can contact Debbie at (618) 980-0089.

More like this: