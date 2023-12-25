BUNKER HILL - The holidays are a time for community, and as a realtor, no one knows the community like Lisa Webb.

Webb, owner of Third Street Realty, helped sponsor an Angle Tree and Toys for Tots drive this year, and both were wildly successful. The Bunker Hill Chamber of Commerce partnered with Third Street Realty to organize an Angel Tree with 15 families and 39 angels, and Webb joined the Riverbend Chapter of Little Black Book: Women in Business to collect over 10,500 toys for Toys for Tots. She explained that this is what her business is all about.

“You’re like, ‘Well, what does that have to do with Third Street Realty?’ And it’s like, that's who we are,” Webb explained. “You partner with who has the like minds and whose missions are similar. And so when we partner with these other businesses that have the same goals and missions, then it’s not only going to help us be able to reach more in a community, it’s going to help them as well.”

This season was only one example of how Third Street Realty aims to give back. Webb said the goal was always to bring people together to celebrate the holidays and help each other.

She was especially pleased with how the Angel Tree worked. This was a collaborative effort between the entire town, with dozens of people stepping forward to help out. People could choose a family to support by buying toys, clothing and necessities to be wrapped and delivered by Christmas.

“It’s just trying to get the community to come together, and it worked,” Webb said. “That’s what it was all about.”

This was a new event in Bunker Hill, but the Toys for Tots drive has been a longstanding tradition for Little Black Book. This organization sponsors a charity every quarter. This year, the Riverbend chapter chose once again to collect toys for Toys for Tots, and they exceeded their goal by collecting over 10,000 toys across the Riverbend region.

Looking forward, Webb already knows next year will have to be bigger. The need for help is ever-growing, and one of the organizations who organizes a Toys for Tots drive in the Riverbend region will be pulling out next year.

But Third Street Realty will continue to give back. As their outreach initiatives grow, Webb is excited to see what more they can do for the community.

“Third Street REalty, that’s where we’re at. Who can we help, what can we do?” Webb added. “It’s always a growing need, but that’s what it’s about. It’s about Christmas.”

For more information, or to get in touch with Webb, visit the official Third Street Realty website at ThirdStRealty.com.

