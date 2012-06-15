June 15, 2012 – The City of Alton will be doing road work on Third Street, between U.S. 67 and State Street, on June 18 through June 25.  During that time, that section of Third Street will be closed from 7:00 A.M. until 3:30 P.M.

Please direct any questions regarding the street closure to the Alton Public Works Department at 618-463-3530.

