EDWARDSVILLE - A third man has been charged in the death of Tyrone Grady, a St. Louis resident brought to Chaparral Lane in Glen Carbon where he was shot to death and left in the middle of the road on Feb. 11.

Madison County States Attorney Tom Gibbons charged two men, Ralph and Julius Evans, both of St. Louis with Grady's murder Tuesday, Feb. 20. Each were charged with two counts of first degree murder for the incident and held on a $2 million bail. On Wednesday, Gibbons announced a third man, Dana Stone, 48, also of St. Louis, had been charged with two counts of first degree murder. He was taken into custody Wednesday and is held on a $2 million bond.

Major Jeff Connor of the Madison County Sheriff's Office who worked on the case with 25 investigators of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said the Evans brothers were acquaintances of Grady as well as a woman who overdosed and died in Grady's residence. He could not comment whether or not her death was a motive in the killing.

Gibbons said he could not comment on the motive, but said establishing motive is not required in Illinois. He said Stone was the third person in the vehicle, adding his named was not mentioned in the Tuesday press conference held at the Madison County Sheriff's Office in which the names of the Evans brothers were released because Stone was not in police custody at that time. Gibbons said Stone may have presented a danger to officers had his name been released.

When asked if Grady was taken by force or against his will to the crime scene, Gibbons said he was not sure, but it was definitely a possibility.

He then promised the suspects would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including natural life in prison, adding Madison County would not tolerate criminals coming to it in order to perpetrate crimes. He said any such individuals would be privy to "Madison County justice."

