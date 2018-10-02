EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the third installment of their tax bill is coming due.

“With the due date approaching this Friday, I want to remind everyone that the third tax installment is due,” Slusser said. “Our office is open for business from 8:30a.m. - 4:30p.m., Monday-Friday.”

Slusser reminds taxpayers there are multiple ways to pay: at one of our participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before Oct. 5.

If paying online, taxpayers can make an immediate payment or schedule all remaining payments. There is a $1.50 convenience fee when paying by E-Check or a 2.5 percent convenience fee when paying by credit or debit card. These fees are not collected by the Treasurer’s Office, but rather the payment processor.

Scheduled installments are automatically withdrawn from the taxpayer’s checking or savings account on Oct. 5 and the final due date, Dec. 5. Taxpayers can still schedule payments so that Friday’s installment, along with the Dec. 5 payment, is withdrawn from their account. Scheduling must be completed by Thursday in order for the third installment to be paid on time.

The Treasurer’s Office changed its procedures this year in how it distributed the taxes it receives.

“This year has been a little different,” Slusser said. “We’ve worked to prioritize distribution dates to best support our area school districts. With continued uncertainty in state funding, it’s important for school districts to know they can count on local revenues to arrive consistent and timely.”

The Treasurer’s Office is responsible for overseeing the collection of approximately $402.5 million that is distributed to more than 220 taxing districts.

Property owners who did not receive a property tax bill should call the Treasurer’s Office. Per Illinois law, regardless of whether a tax bill is received or not, a taxpayer is still responsible for paying the property taxes.

“Although the Treasurer’s office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed,” Slusser said. Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions.” Each year taxpayers receive a bill which includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are spent, upcoming due dates, and available payment options.

For more information or questions contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

