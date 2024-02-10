EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford announced today that a third defendant has been charged in connection with a shooting that critically injured a 13-year-old girl. The third defendant, 24-year-old Keith A. Sanders of Alton, is charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Contributing to the Delinquency or Criminal Delinquency of a Minor, and Aggravated Battery With a Firearm.

The charges against Sanders were filed Tuesday, but remained underseal until he was taken into custody. Sanders was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop conducted by Alton Police on Friday afternoon. The charge of Attempted First-Degree Murder alleges that Sanders – or one for whose conduct he is legally responsible – discharged a firearm in the direction of the girl.

The charge of Contributing to the Delinquency or Criminal Delinquency of a Minor alleges that Sanders encouraged a minor to become delinquent “by advising the minor of the presence of a particular individual at a specification location, knowing that information would cause the minor to act in a violent manner.”

The victim suffered a gunshot as she stood on a porch outside a house on Highland Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 3, 2024.

Haine said he expects the evidence to show that the girl was not a targeted victim. Haine and Ford had previously announced charges against two other defendants:

• Alvin Perry III, 19, of Alton, charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery With a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons.

• Raysean M. Colvin, 19, of Alton, charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery With a Firearm, Unlawful Sale or Delivery of Firearms, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons.

The girl was transported to a St. Louis hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Haine and Ford noted that the case remains under investigation by Alton Police Department detectives, and additional charges could be announced. Haine said: “I commend the Alton Police Department for its diligent work, and, just as importantly, I commend the public for its cooperation in the investigation. Our community has demonstrated once again that it will not tolerate violence, particularly the type of senseless violence that leaves an innocent young girl fighting for her life.”

Ford said: “The Alton Police Department is grateful to have the support of the community in our continued efforts to keep our neighborhoods safe. The victim and her family remain in our thoughts and prayers.” Haine has filed petitions seeking pretrial detention of the defendants, meaning they would be held at the Madison County Jail until trial. This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

