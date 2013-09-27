This educational forum is designed to highlight the impacts of air quality on health, while showcasing the key organizations in the region that continue to work toward improving regional and local air quality through various health and sustainability initiatives. The event will include a keynote address from Dr. William Kincaid, MD, MPH, St. Louis University Professor of Health Management and Policy, who will present a discussion titled "Asthma: An Important Public Health Issue."

Susannah Fuchs, Senior Director of Environmental Health with the American Lung Association of the Plains-Gulf region and spokesperson of the Clean Air Partnership, will also be on hand to present Care About Air awards to the Metro East communities of Granite City and Edwardsville, as well as Marie Schaefer Elementary School and Belleville East High School. The communities will be honored for the steps they are taking to improve air quality in their respective municipalities and region-wide, while the schools will be recognized for their commitment to idle reduction on their campuses.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition, the forum will provide a summary of the 2013 ozone season in the Metro East and address a variety of additional topics, including transportation and air quality; the use of solar energy in the Midwest and the risks of radon gas and ways to reduce exposure to radon. For the duration of the event, participants will also have the opportunity to explore a variety of informational tables and displays.

The forum is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. Those interested in attending should send an email to pwilliams@mct.org or call 618-593-5800 by Oct. 12. Lunch will be provided for all those that register. For more details on the Metro East Air & Health Forum, call 618-514-7854, or visit www.meairproject.org.

More like this: