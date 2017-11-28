EDWARDSVILLE - Friends of Leclaire will host the third annual Luminaria Walk from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Leclaire Park in Edwardsville.

Friends of Leclaire's Cindy Reinhart said the sidewalks at Leclaire Park will be lined with 1,500 luminarias creating streets of lights. Visitors are invited to stroll through the park, stopping for hot chocolate (courtesy of Sacred Grounds Cafe) and perhaps a sweet treat for children (young or old).

"Bob Nickrent came up with the idea for this a few years ago," Reinhart said. "The first year we did it with sand and actual candles and it was still successful but wind blew over the bags. We didn't have the candles within the park. Then, last year, we went to battery candles and those candles lasted the whole time."

Carolers, officially organized, or groups of friends, are invited to stop by to perform a song or two from near the bandstand. This is a free family-friendly event for attendees and volunteers.

Volunteers (children welcome) will meet at the park at 5 p.m. to set up the lights. If you are willing to volunteer in advance to fill bags, please call organizer Bob Nickrent at (618) 407-5268.

Reinhart explained that every 3-4 feet on both sides of the sidewalk and the new sidewalk will be battery operated candles.

She encouraged people to come out and anyone wishing to sing Christmas carols to plan on doing so during the event, which has become quite popular for Friends of Leclaire.

