JERSEYVILLE - The third annual James R. Pohlman Memorial Golf Outing will take place on Saturday, June 9, at Wolves Crossing Golf Course in Jerseyville.

Pohlman, a beloved Carrollton native, and avid golfer, tragically passed away in 2014. In 2010, his sister, Jan, was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

All the proceeds will go to the Washington University Parkinson's Disease Research. In 2016 the event earned over $15,000 and last year more than $20,000 was raised.

“Wash U is internationally recognized as one of the foremost centers in the field of Parkinson’s Disease. They’re committed to providing the best patient care possible. They’re advancing and discovering treatment through the research,” Organizer Phil Pohlman said. “The proceeds they’ve received from the JRP Memorial Golf Outing has made an impact to their studies of cognitive programs that occur with people with Parkinson’s.”

Funds have supported a critical study founded by the National Institute of Health. That involves MRI’s, head injuries, spinal exams, cognitive and motor testing.

Washington University School of Medicine and their Movement Disorder sections are at the forefront of the worldwide effort. They’re vital factors in the development and progression of Parkinson’s Disease with a goal of an eventual cure.

Article continues after sponsor message

Financial support comes from public and private sectors such as health centers, car dealerships, law firms, convenience stores, restaurants, and friends alike.

“Everyone who participated and donated their time and effort or provided financial support is part of our team now,” Pohlman said. “We’re grateful for their support, commitment and friendship and always look forward to building a bigger partnership.”

For the past two years, the event was held at Westlake Country Club, and the reason for switching the venue is to honor and support other courses where Jim played. That has been a goal to move the event to multiple places before the tournament started back in 2016.

“[Westlake] was a great partner for us. They provided a great foundation and guidance for our tournament,” Pohlman said. “Their superintendent, Bob Goldman was outstanding. We were fortunate to have a partnership with them for two years. We really appreciate the support what we will build and moving over to Wolves Crossing and building a partnership with them.”

“We want to keep [the tournament] in the region because we’ve built a great partnership with those business and communities, and families and friends in that support our cause.”

Admission is $70, which covers fees, golf carts, prizes, and food.

Shotgun starts are at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

More like this: