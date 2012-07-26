Freer Auto Body will put you in a cool state of mind on Friday July 27 from 10:30 to 1:30 with the third annual Christmas in July lunch to benefit the United Way's Community Christmas. Your hostesses will be Taylor and Lilly Freer (pictured with their close friends the Claus') who will be setting up shop by the Freer Sign in front of Freer Auto Body at 4512 N. Alby Road in Godfrey.

Feast on Sloppy-Joe's, sip Kool-aid, and munch on chips for a $5.00 donation. There will be a raffle: DuPont's supplied two nights' lodging in Santa Claus, Indiana with four tickets to Holiday World! Tickets are $10.00 or 3 tickets for $25.00. All proceeds go to Community Christmas! Would you

please also bring clothing items, non-perishable food, and toys, to contribute to Community Christmas?

Thanks, and Merry Christmas (in July)

The Freer Family

