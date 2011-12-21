Gifts of time, connection and safety send the right message and are perfect for everyone on your list.

St. Louis, MO, December 20, 2011 - Tis the season of the ugly Christmas sweater. However, with finances as they are, does it really send the right message? If it is the thought that counts, why not think out of the box when searching for that perfect last-minute gift. Give the gift of time, of

staying connected, of heritage or of safety. Aren't those the messages worth sending?

Time can be given in many different ways. Taking care of a simple errand can give someone the gift of time. Most of us have a beautiful or one-of-a-kind watch that just sits in the drawer, because the battery has worn out. Run that errand to Batteries Plus and let us help you with this

timely gift. Replacing a watch battery at Batteries Plus is quick and inexpensive. Plus it is a wonderful and environmentally correct way to make something old new again.

Prefer a gift idea that is more new age? Cell phone, laptop, and camera batteries don't just breathe new life into these items. An extra battery or charger can make sure loved ones never get disconnected. "We have access to batteries for every cell/smart phone within three months of it hitting the market," said Steve Donnell, owner of seven Batteries Plus locations in the St. Louis area. "Last year alone, Batteries Plus rolled out more than 120 different cell/smart phone batteries. Batteries Plus has the same access to laptop, netbook and camera batteries as well. Even if the customer is unsure of the type of battery, the Battery Experts at Batteries Plus can help with that and even change the battery. Batteries Plus will also test the battery to ensure that it's working properly.

Customers that yearn for the good old days can get help at Batteries Plus, too. "Our battery experts can engineer a battery for almost any kind of appliance, toy or tool," said Donnell, "razors and shavers, power tools, vacuums, small appliances, outdoor tools and lights and, of course, toys of all kinds." For example, the St. Louis stores in Creve Coeur, Chesterfield, St. Peters, South County, Ballwin, Florissant and the Fairview Heights store in Illinois can manufacture a new battery for Dad's cordless drill or specialized batteries for toys, like your favorite riding or remote control toy, or an old game that you played with as a child. "When you share a tried-and-true classic toy with another generation of children," said Donnell, "you also share the joy you felt when you played with that same toy in your childhood."

Finally, nothing says "I care" like the gift of safety. Whether it is for the teenage driver or a parent, the practical gift of jumper cables, a safety light or a battery tender is the definition of a thoughtful present. If the unwanted traffic mishap occurs, that practical gift quickly moves to

the best gift column.

"In addition to custom and standard batteries, we offer St. Louis shoppers unusual and useful stocking stuffers," said Donnell. "Replacement battery chargers for digital or video cameras, a cord organizer for laptops, or a hands-free device for cell phones that can be attached to the visor of a car are all really thoughtful choices that add to the productiveness of items your family and friends already own."

With access to more than 40,000 types of batteries and accessories, Batteries Plus of St. Louis is a single source solution for batteries for Ipod/MP3 players, video games, toys, cell/smart phones, laptops, digital cameras, camcorders, and more. "Having the right batteries and accessories, like battery chargers, on hand means that you won't miss that once in lifetime shot of your family and children during the holiday season because your battery dies," adds Donnell.

For more information about Batteries Plus of St. Louis and their on-site Tech Center, please contact Steve Donnell at 636.386.2677 or Steve.Donnell@batteriesplus.net.

About Batteries Plus

Batteries Plus is the nation's largest and fastest growing battery franchise, serving over 7 million customers annually. Batteries Plus, designated by Inc. Magazine as the nation's fastest growing specialty retailer and ranked as the #1 Battery Franchise by both Entrepreneur Magazine and D&B AllBusiness.com, has over 470 locations in 46 states and Puerto Rico. With access to more than 30,000 types of batteries and accessories, Batteries Plus has the widest selection of battery products available and offers unmatched service to consumers, businesses and government entities at the national and local leers. Batteries Plus stores also feature Tech Centers equipped to design, assemble, rebuild, and test custom battery packs. Batteries Plus continues its reign as the undisputed franchise leader in the expanding $30.7 billion U.S. battery category, estimated to reach $34.6 billion by 2014*. To learn more about our exciting franchise opportunities and joining the battery franchise leader please visit www.batteriesplus.com/franchising for more information.

