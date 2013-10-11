Join us on the pink carpet for St. Louis’ exclusive charitable screening of the Award Winning film Decoding Annie Parker on Thursday, October 24, 2013 at The Landmark Tivoli Theatre. The Premiere will include a VIP event at Nico Mediterranean Bistro, with the opportunity to meet the real Annie Parker, other possible surprise guests, a panel discussion, and much more.

Decoding Annie Parker is a feature film based on the real lives of two remarkable women. It is the story of Anne Parker, played by Samantha Morton, a sharp witted, funny and irrepressible young woman who watches her mother, then sister, fall victim to breast cancer. When later, she herself is diagnosed with the disease she believes that her cancer must be hereditary in nature. She is resolved to fight back against immeasurable odds. The film is also the story of Dr. Mary-Claire King, played by Helen Hunt, the Berkeley based geneticist whose discovery of the BRCA1 gene and its link to hereditary breast cancer forever changed the understanding of the disease. Hers is considered one of the most important scientific discoveries of the 20th century.

In a first of its kind partnership, the film has aligned with charities devoted to breast cancer to help share this amazing story. The Theresa Harpole Foundation is honored to bring this exclusive screening to St. Louis. Proceeds from the event will fund breast cancer research. The Theresa Harpole Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for those impacted by metastatic (stage IV) breast cancer and to ultimately find a cure.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://dapsaintlouis.eventbrite.com/. Together, we can make a difference and Change the Odds.

We are excited to announce Ambry Genetics as a Sponsor. For Sponsorship information visit http://metastaticfoundation.org/ or contact Josh Newby-Harpole, Founder, @ josh@metastaticfoundation.org or 618.580.0908.

