Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College is accepting nominations for coaches and athletes to be inducted into its Hall of Fame through this Saturday, Oct. 15.

“The Lewis and Clark Athletics Hall of Fame was established to recognize some of the truly remarkable and memorable athletes, coaches and teams that have been a part of the outstanding Lewis and Clark athletics program,” said George Terry, vice president of Student Life at L&C. “Of course we at Lewis and Clark remember certain athletes who made their mark at Lewis and Clark, but we want to make sure the sports professionals and sports supporters make their nominations for inductions into the Hall of Fame as well.”

This year, a maximum of three individuals will be inducted into the Lewis and Clark Athletics Hall of Fame. Nominations for inductees can be made by former players, coaches, college personnel, contributors and supporters of athletics and sports professionals, such as sports writers, photographers and sports editors and directors. Please use the appropriate Lewis and Clark Community College Athletics Hall of Fame Nomination form, located online at http://www.lc.edu/athletics/fame.

Article continues after sponsor message

A selection committee comprising college representatives, sports editors and directors and alumni will vote on and accept this year’s inductees by February 2012, and all inductees selected will be honored at the Athletic Banquet during a special ceremony in May 2012.

“A number of representatives of the college and the local sports media have worked hard to create a Hall of Fame, honoring those athletes and coaches from past teams for their hard work and dedication,” Terry said. “The purpose of this organization is to recognize the leadership, character and exceptional contributions that so many Lewis and Clark athletes have shown to their sport and their college. We look forward to honoring those people for their dedication and athleticism, in what may be a long overdue ceremony for some.”

For more information regarding the nomination process and criteria, contact Kim Ruby in the Lewis and Clark Athletic Office at (618) 468-6002.

More like this: