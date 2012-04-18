BETHALTO -- April 18, 2012 -- It's not too late to start your spring fitness routine with a fun run or walk for a good cause. Saturday, April 28 is the date of the First Annual Cornerstone 5K Fun Run in Bethalto to benefit the Bethalto Boys & Girls Club and Rural Compassion.

"It's never too late." That's the challenge being issued by Phil Schneider, Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Church. "I've made some changes with the start of the new year. I've started working out and now I want to advance to running," explained "Pastor Phil," as he is known throughout the community. "I've been preparing to run a 5K and I'd like to encourage others to work towards that goal as well. Walkers are welcome to join us. The important thing is to get moving for our health and an added benefit is that two very good organizations will be helped."

The race is being held Saturday, April 28 with a start time of 9am at Cornerstone Church, located at 196 S. Moreland Road, and winds through Bethalto before concluding at the Church where an awards ceremony will take place following the race. Sponsors include The Bank of Edwardsville -- Bethalto, American Water, Eagles Nest Restaurant and Weathervane Ice Crème of Bethalto.

Race day registration fees are $25 for adults 16 and over; $20 for children 15 and under; and, $50 for families. Registration begins at 7:45am. For more information or to register, visit the church website atwww.CstoneChurches.com . Proceeds benefit the Bethalto Boys and Girls Club and Rural Compassion.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Bethalto Boys and Girls Clubwas started in 1968 by a small group of local parents and businessmen who felt the need to provide the young boys of the area with "a positive place to go". The club's mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Today the Club serves over 1600 students annually from Bethalto and 14 surrounding communities; a huge increase from the 50 boys served during the first years.

Rural Compassion is an organization developed to go into rural areas and help pastors and community leaders by supporting, training and coming alongside of them to assess their local community, see the poverty needs and begin to make the changes necessary to break the cycles of poverty. They also assist with disaster relief to rural communities when the need arises. Rural Compassion was one of the first organizations to arrive in Joplin to assist with the tornado relief and they are coming to assist a community in our local area soon.

Lace up your running shoes and head to Cornerstone on Saturday, April 28.

For more information contact Cornerstone Church Office, 618-377-7625 or office@CstoneChurches.com.

More like this: