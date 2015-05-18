ALTON - The Meeting of the Rivers Foundation (MTRF), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and their many partners are throwing a party for our great rivers! The second annual Great Rivers Festival will be at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, IL on Saturday May 30th from 12pm – 9pm.

You can look forward to live music, local food and drink vendors, local art vendors, and much more! There will be live bird shows from the World Bird Sanctuary and an appearance by Serengeti Steve:The Reptile Experience. Other attractions include archery, catch-and-release trout fishing, birdhouse building, sand and chalk art, and lessons on how to catch and prepare asian carp!

For a complete list of show times and events, visit www.mtrf.org or for more information call (618) 462-6979. The National Great Rivers Museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, East Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission. For more information, call 618-462-6979 or go online to www.mtrf.org. You can also find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreatRivers.

