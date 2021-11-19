ALTON - Miss Madison County Fair Queen Madeline Bouillon is prepared for a big night Friday at the $25,000 Toy Giveaway at the Riverbender Community Center. She says: “Their little faces will be amazing when they are getting their toys. It will get everyone in the Christmas spirit. Christmas is definitely my favorite time of the year.”

The Riverbender Community Center/Hit-N-Run Toy Giveaway starts at 7 p.m. and runs to 10 p.m.

Bouillon said she loves her role as the Madison County Fair Queen. She said she has competed in pageants since she was a young girl and also loves volunteering.

“I sort of feel it is a human duty that everyone needs to do,” she said of being a volunteer. “I am always thrilled to do it.”

Bouillon is from Carlinville but spends most of her time in Madison County each week as a Lewis and Clark Community College student. Her hope is to one day be a biology teacher, so her emphasis of study at L&C is education.

“I really love it here on the Lewis and Clark campus,” she said. “I became involved here with student activities. I volunteer with special ed classes at Lewis and Clark. I also play saxophone in the jazz band. We have a concert on Nov. 29 by the way.”

She earned teaching scholarships from Carlinville High School. Bouillon was a Carlinville cheerleader all through high school.

The Madison County queen said she is very close to Madison County Little Miss Leah Frey and Junior Miss Kinley Heath. She said the two other girls may be at Riverbender Community Center Friday night. She said she considers the Little Miss and Junior Miss like "sisters."

Bouillon said she loves competing in queen pageants.

“Winning the Madison County Pageant was just a big plus,” she said. “Winning the pageant crown provides so much empowerment to females. It helps refine interview skills and public speaking skills. It is the reason I turned into a young lady.”

