JERSEYVILLE - One individual has been charged with theft while two others have been charged with meth possession and more, all from separate cases described in recently released Jersey County court filings.

Neal A. Dickinson, 63, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of theft on Feb. 28, 2024. According to court documents, Dickinson stole $1,920 from an individual in the form of four checks made out for various amounts ranging from $300 to $770.

Dickinson was charged with a Class 3 felony and was released with a summons to appear in court. His first appearance is set for April 2, 2024 at the Jersey County Courthouse.

Daniel L. Deverger, 38, of Jerseyville, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of driving 15-20 mph over the limit.

Article continues after sponsor message

All four charges stem from March 1, 2024, when Deverger allegedly had less than 15 grams each of both heroin and cocaine in his possession, as well as a pipe; he was additionally charged with speeding 15-20 mph over the legal speed limit.

Deverger faces two felonies and two misdemeanors: two Class 4 felonies for each drug possession charge and two misdemeanors for the paraphernalia and speeding charges. Court records indicate he was granted pretrial release with his arraignment hearing set for March 19, 2024.

Jason C. Vanausdoll, 43, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance on March 6, 2024. He allegedly had less than five grams of methamphetamine in his possession and was charged with a Class 3 felony. Court documents indicate he was released with a summons to appear in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: