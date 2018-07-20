EDWARDSVILLE - TheBANK of Edwardsville’s Trust Department was recently named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s Top 10 Largest Trust Companies in the St. Louis area in the publication’s annual Book of Lists.

For its Largest Trust Companies list, the Journal ranked companies by local personal trust assets under management including personal trust assets and accounts as well as foundations and endowment trusts. TheBANK’s Trust Department was seventh on the list – and the only Illinois-based company to make the top 10 – with nearly $865 million in personal trust assets under management.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s Top 10 Largest Trust Companies,” said Joann Barton, Senior Vice President of Wealth Management at TheBANK. “It’s truly a testament to the hard work and dedication our trust professionals show day in and day out.”

TheBANK of Edwardsville’s Trust Department oversees a significant amount of client assets and offers a comprehensive array of investment and financial services customized for individuals, corporations, institutions, municipalities, unions, foundations, and police and fire pension plans. The Trust Department has been in existence since 1974 and its services include: Investment Management, Trust Administration, Estate Administration, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), Institutional Custodial Services, and Business Retirement Plans.

To find out more about TheBANK of Edwardsville’s Trust Department, visit www.thinkthebank.com or call 618-692-6242.

About TheBANK

Established in 1868, TheBANK of Edwardsville has been a leading, locally-owned community bank in the St. Louis metro area for 150 years. With 20 locations in Illinois and Missouri, TheBANK has a long tradition of providing personal service, offering the most innovative retail, commercial, mortgage and wealth management products and services while giving back to the communities in which it serves. You can visit TheBANK’s websites online at www.4thebank.com or at www.thinkthebank.com, its Facebook page at www.facebook/thebankofedwardsville, or its Twitter or Instagram pages at @4thebank.

