EDWARDSVILLE – To help celebrate its 150th anniversary, TheBANK of Edwardsville is taking part in one of the biggest celebrations of the year in the St. Louis area – America’s Birthday Parade at the 2018 Fair St. Louis.

TheBANK announced on June 26 that it will sponsor a float in the parade, which first began in 1878, 10 years after TheBANK of Edwardsville opened its doors.

“It’s really a perfect fit for us as we celebrate our 150th anniversary,” said Grady Ambuel, senior vice president of marketing for TheBANK. “Floats and parades have been a tradition for TheBANK for decades. And now, having moved into the St. Louis market, it seems only natural that we would continue that tradition this year on the Missouri side, in a parade that’s almost as old as we are.”

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am on Wednesday, July 4, at the intersection of 20th Street and Market Street. It will travel east on Market Street and end at the intersection of Market and Broadway.

TheBANK’s float – the 60th entry, putting it at approximately the halfway point of the parade – is a street-drivable riverboat with a rotating paddle wheel and functioning riverboat whistle. It will feature the Reunion Jazz Band performing the “St. Louis Blues March” along the parade route. Also entertaining the crowd with the float will be routines by Kelly’s Kuties Baton and Poms. Walking and leading the float will be members of the Veiled Prophet Organization carrying our banner, “Rolling on the River with US!”

It’s been estimated that well over 20,000 spectators will be in attendance to watch the parade. It’s also once again being broadcast by KMOV-TV and their affiliates across the county, with an estimated 37,000 St. Louis households and an additional 25 million households in 60 markets throughout 30 states watching. And since TheBANK has a performance float, it will make a stop in front of the television broadcast area by Kiener Plaza where the performers will have a special dance routine to the music of the jazz band.

