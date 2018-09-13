TheBANK of Edwardsville issues fraud warning
September 13, 2018 8:18 PM September 14, 2018 10:51 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - TheBANK of Edwardsville has issued a warning about a phishing attempt that has been reported.
"Someone is trying to acquire account information via fraudulent text messages while claiming to be a local credit union in our area. Do not call this number. Delete the text," the bank said in a release.
The bank also said TheBANK of Edwardsville will never solicit customer information from anyone via text, phone call or e-mail.
