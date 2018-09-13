EDWARDSVILLE - TheBANK of Edwardsville has issued a warning about a phishing attempt that has been reported.
"Someone is trying to acquire account information via fraudulent text messages while claiming to be a local credit union in our area. Do not call this number. Delete the text," the bank said in a release.

The bank also said TheBANK of Edwardsville will never solicit customer information from anyone via text, phone call or e-mail.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Jan 2, 2024 - Trailblazing Student Ambassador Plans to Study Public Relations at SIUE  

 